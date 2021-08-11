After 3 women learned they were dating the same man, they moved into a converted school bus together and now travel the country

- Morgan Tabor, Abi Roberts, and Bekah King learned they were dating the same man at the end of 2020.
- As a way to heal, they bought a school bus, renovated it, and now travel the country full-time.
- After their unusual meeting, the women developed a deep friendship and want to continue traveling.
After looking closer at his Instagram account, she found one woman he was always engaging with. When Tabor reached out to her, she learned something shocking: Her boyfriend was dating another woman at Utah State University, the same school Tabor goes to.
That wasn’t all. She learned he was also dating two other women in Boise, Idaho. Turns out, Abi Roberts, 19, was dating the guy for over a month, and Bekah King, 18, was dating him for five months.
“That was just surreal,” Tabor said. “It was so weird and awful to hear.”
“From there it was just a lot of us comparing timelines, deconstructing this person that we thought we knew and trusted, and that was insane,” Roberts told Insider. “At this point, we’ve been texting each other nonstop, just really trying to heal from this and understand what had happened to us.”
They decided to meet up for the first time in person, and they instantly bonded. They even took a trip to Hawaii together as friends.
The women agreed to put $1,500 each into the bus, bringing their total to $5,000.
King added that they were working full-time jobs and finishing up school while renovating the bus.
“It was insane,” King said. “There were many, many 4 a.m. working sessions in the bus. I don’t think I’ve ever been more sleep-deprived in my life. We lived off of caffeine.”
“It was definitely healing to just spend some time putting our energy into something really productive and creative rather than something destructive,” Tabor said. “I think that was really important.”
“It’s really, really simply built, but basically, it has our cooler and all of our dishes and utensils underneath as well as the sink on the end that we made out of a mixing bowl,” Roberts said.
“In our healing process, we prioritized our own friendships outside of what happened,” she said. “Of course, this is what brought us together, but we’ve found a lot of peace and joy in knowing that our friendship isn’t based around him.”
They said their ex knows they are traveling together but has refused to comment.
“We love the community out here,” Tabor said. “I think we’d like to keep doing this as long as we can. This has been a dream for all of us, and it’s been really awesome to be out here, and I really wouldn’t want to go back.”