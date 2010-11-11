Three White Sox Employees Indicted For Stealing Bonus Money Meant For Prospects

Photo: AP Images

Former White Sox executive David Wilder and two former club scouts were indicted for fraud today, the Chicago Sun Times reports.The trio allegedly inflated the amount of money it would take to sign amateur players, then signed the players for less without telling the team, and kept the difference for themselves.



The scouts indicted are Jorge L. Oquendo and Victor Mateo who scouted players in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, respectively. Wilder, Oquendo, and Mateo are alleged to have taken $400,000 of the White Sox organisation’s money for themselves.

