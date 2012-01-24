Three Weeks To Iowa: History Shows 'Frontrunner' Means Nothing Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The 2012 Iowa caucus is exactly three weeks from today, and the common conception is that, based on national polling, the entire race has already come down to just two candidates: Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich.Yet in the past 40 years, so-called ‘frontrunners’ in national polling with less than a month to go before the first nominating contest have gone on to get the party nod only 50% of the time.



Of the 14 contested primaries since Gallup began polling them in 1972 — that is, discounting the few years in which incumbent presidents received hopeless primary challenges — the leading candidate in national polling three weeks from Iowa has gone on to win the nomination only seven times. In one case, the eventual nominee polled at just 3% nationally at this point in his race.

The following charts reflect the results of Gallup polls conducted roughly three weeks before the Iowa caucuses. This year’s second-tier candidates should take heart in what they reveal.

