Three Truths About The Media Future -- Including The End of Rupert Murdoch

1. This really might be The End of Rupert Murdoch — but not for the reasons you might think.

Imagine if a reporter at a big newspaper figured out a way to secretly access your mobile phone’s voicemail. Imagine if, one night, you’d engaged in some sort of perhaps ill-advised leisure-time pursuit — say, visiting a strip club, even though you’ve got a girlfriend. Imagine the reporter later hacking into your voicemail. And then imagine that reporter’s newspaper running a big, splashy piece that prints the verbatim text of a voicemail your brother left for you (How the hell did they get that?!, you think), in which he teased you about how pissed off your girlfriend is about your indiscretion.



Now imagine you are England’s Prince Harry, your brother is Prince William, and the reporter works at Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World.

Read the rest at AdAge >>

