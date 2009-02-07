Three Top Salesforce.com Execs Depart, Including President (CRM)

UPDATE: A source familiar with Salesforce.com says Reuters has it wrong, and Sfdc is just trimming fat.

What’s going on at Salesforce.com (CRM)? We don’t have a lot of context yet, but Reuters is reporting three top executives have left the company, including President / Chief Strategy Officer Steve Cakebread.

The world’s biggest provider of software delivered over the Internet said on Thursday that its president and chief strategy officer, Steve Cakebread, had resigned, effective Feb. 1 for presonal reasons.

Meanwhile, people familiar with recent personnel changes at Salesforce said it laid off Gary Hanna, executive vice president for enterprise sales, and another executive vice president…

At least one analyst is using Steve’s departure as a pretext to cast doubt on Salesforce’s performance this quarter.

Analysts said the departures may be related to a broader move by Salesforce to lower costs amid concerns that sales will slow this year as business clients cut jobs and reduce spending on tech products

Trip Chowdhry, an analyst with Global Equities Research, said Salesforce’s move to downsize its executive suite is a sign the company is not as confident about its outlook as it was after its October quarter.

Know more? Email Salesforce.com tips to [email protected], anonymity guaranteed.

