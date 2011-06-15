Three-time U.S. Figure Skating Champion Johnny Weir Is Sitting Out The Entirety Of Next Season

Photo: AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time U.S. figure skating champion Johnny Weir says he’s sitting out the upcoming season, but still plans to compete at the Sochi Olympics.Weir said Tuesday on his website that his “many obligations” prevent him from adequately training for competition. Always one of skating’s most oversized and popular personalities, Weir has a reality TV show and a heavy schedule of personal appearances.



But Weir says he’s still on the ice, and is tailoring his 2012 schedule so he’ll have time to train for a third Olympics. He says he is still “firmly fixed” on Sochi.

Weir was fifth at the 2006 Olympics and sixth in 2010. He was the bronze medalist at the 2008 world championships.

