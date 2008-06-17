Three Things You Don't Know About Keith Olbermann

The New Yorker has an extended profile of Keith Olbermann, but to save you time, TVNewser summarizes it. Here are three things you might not know about the MSNBC anchor:



• He has been diagnosed with Wittmaack-Ekbom’s syndrome, also known as restless-legs syndrome.

• He once bumped his head while leaping into a subway car; it permanently upset his equilibrium. Driving is a problem as he loses depth perception at speeds greater than 15 miles per hour.

• He dated Laura Ingraham briefly a decade ago. “There were a few things that I could see were going to be impediments. Oddly, they were not political things,” Olbermann tells Boyer.

Photo from MSNBC

