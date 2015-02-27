Three things we just learned about the queen of hedge funds

Denis Balibouse/Reuters Leda Braga is a hedge fund queen.

We already knew that Leda Braga, the most powerful lady hedge fund manager in the world with the most assets under management, is a rockstar.

Her computer-driven Systematica Investments, recently spun off from BlueCrest Capital, is on fire and its biggest fund earned 9.5 per cent returns last month.

But today we discovered a few new things about the 48-year-old Brazilian-born boss, thanks to Bloomberg’s Lindsay Fortado.

1. She used to ride a motorcycle.

Braga used a car metaphor to describe her computer-driven strategy with Systematica’s BlueTrend and BlueMatrix funds: “We tend not to intervene with the car itself,” she told Bloomberg. “But the engine gets fine-tuned.”

That’s interesting because Braga herself used to ride a Ducati Monster 700 motorcycle. Try to keep up, boys.

2. She’s cold as ice and she likes her investments to be made the same way.

There’s a reason Braga likes her funds to trade based on computer algorithms: she doesn’t want any screw-ups due to unnecessary feelings.

“Systematic trading takes the emotion out of trading,” she told Bloomberg. “A black box doesn’t care” — but a trader who’s forced to make tough decisions “takes that home with him.”

3. She has a bad singing voice, but that doesn’t stop her.

Braga is a true leader in every sense of the word. At a recent conference in Geneva, where Systematica is based, she tried to amp up employees by singing Pharrell’s “Happy.” Few people joined in, but that didn’t stop her.

“I believe in leading from the front, so despite my lack of talent, I did sing,” she told Bloomberg.

Read the full story from Bloomberg>>

