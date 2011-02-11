Three Things That Western Journalists Don't Understand About Gold

Cazenove Capital’s Robin says there are three things that western journalists and other haters don’t understand about gold.



He tells King World News:

(1) So far it’s been a linear trend from 250 to 1400 and technicians always know these things end up going exponential. If we haven’t even gone exponential by 1400, the final high is going to be way higher than the current levels.

The western journalists that continually write down gold don’t understand these things.

(2) They almost certainly don’t understand the Asian culture.

(3) And thirdly they were educated as strict Keynesians and of course he made the remark it was a barbarous relic. When they’re really desperate they say Mr Buffet said you’re going to put it in a hole in the ground and you don’t get a dividend on it. The thing they’re choosing to forget is you’re only going to buy it with a piece of paper, and the piece of paper is being printed and thrown from a helicopter window.

Griffith says the rise of India and China will lead the gold rally, because those cultures values gold over dollars.

