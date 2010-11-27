Three Teens Rescued After Spending 50 Days At Sea

Glynnis MacNicol
Lost at sea

And you thought your Thanksgiving day travel was tough.  Three teenage boys were rescued Wednesday after spending 50 days on a very tiny boat in the South Pacific Ocean. From CNN:

After going missing following a sporting event in October, and after several unsuccessful searches by New Zealand’s air force, they were presumed dead. About 500 people on the island held a memorial service for them.

But for Samuel Perez and Filo Filo, both 15, and Edward Nasau, 14, this story ended in the most unbelievable way – being rescued by a tuna ship near Fiji after 50 days at sea.

Since October 5, the three survived with limited supply. They shared a single raw seagull and drank a tiny bit of rainwater. They eventually resorted to drinking small amounts of sea water.

Hollywood casting speculation begins now.  Watch CNN’s report below.

