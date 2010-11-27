Three Teens Rescued After Spending 50 Days At Sea

And you thought your Thanksgiving day travel was tough. Three teenage boys were rescued Wednesday after spending 50 days on a very tiny boat in the South Pacific Ocean. From CNN:
After going missing following a sporting event in October, and after several unsuccessful searches by New Zealand’s air force, they were presumed dead. About 500 people on the island held a memorial service for them.
But for Samuel Perez and Filo Filo, both 15, and Edward Nasau, 14, this story ended in the most unbelievable way – being rescued by a tuna ship near Fiji after 50 days at sea.
Since October 5, the three survived with limited supply. They shared a single raw seagull and drank a tiny bit of rainwater. They eventually resorted to drinking small amounts of sea water.
Hollywood casting speculation begins now. Watch CNN’s report below.
