Three Oklahoma Teens Allegedly Killed College Baseball Player Because They Were Bored

Christopher Lane, a 22-year-old Australian who played baseball at East Central University in Oklahoma, was allegedly murdered by three teenagers in Oklahoma on Friday.

According to ESPN, the police called the shooting a random act committed by “three ‘bored’ teenagers who decided to kill someone for the fun of it.”

Lane, who was visiting his girlfriend who lives about 90 miles away from Oklahoma State’s campus, went for a run and became the random target of the teenagers.

Police Chief Danny Ford said one of the suspects has given a full confession. Ford described the incident:

“They saw Christopher go by, and one of them said: ‘There’s our target.’ The boy who has talked to us said: ‘We were bored and didn’t have anything to do, so we decided to kill somebody.’ They followed him in the car to that area, shot him in the back and drove off.”

The teens will be arraigned at Stephens County District Court and are expected to be charged with first degree murder.

Chancey Luna, James Edwards and Michael Jones have been identified as suspects according to News.com.au.

