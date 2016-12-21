Three technology trends for Australian business in 2017

Utopia. Source: Working Dog Productions

In 2016, digital transformation rapidly shifted to the forefront of business priorities, as corporates and public sector organisations recognised the agility, innovation and engagement benefits.

As we enter 2017, the pace of digital transformation will accelerate further and become core to organisation strategies.

At Avanade, we see three key technology trends will emerge in the Australian market in the year ahead:

1. Augmented reality will be the new enterprise reality

In 2017, organisations should be experimenting widely with augmented, virtual, and mixed reality technologies in order to be prepared for the future workforce.

Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) are rapidly moving from the gaming and consumer domain to the enterprise at a rapid rate, as leading companies embrace the technologies to improve collaboration, enable employees, and engage better with their customers.

For example, AR allows an employee repairing or installing a new device or piece of equipment to receive visual step-by-step guidance virtually to complete the task, maximising productivity and limiting risks.

The AR experience made famous by Pokémon is now also poised to transform the way companies engage with customers. Gartner predicts that by 2020, nearly 100 million customers will shop in an AR setting and 71 percent of shoppers expect to view in-store inventory online. This is why, in 2017, enterprises in Australia should start experimenting with AR, VR, and MR technologies to understand how best to apply them within their organisation.

2. The future of innovation is technology that augments the human experience

As customers and employees become increasingly digitally savvy, design thinking will become essential for organisations to maintain a competitive advantage. Rather than starting with technology, a design thinking approach visualises the end experience first and then synthesises people, processes, and technologies together to achieve that vision.

In 2017, we will see organisations leverage digital to drive fundamental shifts in user experiences. Typing and tapping will no longer be the de facto interactions. Instead, digital will enable more immersive experiences, covering gestures, haptics, voice, gaze and so on – seamless engagements between users and machines.

Further, as organisations embrace design thinking, the role of the digital humanist will gain prominence. Demonstrating empathy, creativity, collaboration and an agile approach, the digital humanist will advocate for ethical customer and employee expectations in digital innovation projects. This advocacy will span user experience and design, but also the ethics of new technology innovations.

3. Just because you can do something with data, doesn’t mean you should

In 2017, organisations will pivot from a focus on data acquisition to data intelligence. Applied artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning rank #1 on Gartner’s list of Top 10 strategic predictions for 2017 and at Avanade, we see clients are increasingly adopting an automation-first approach. However, an augmented workforce comprising humans, intelligent systems, and devices will present new ethical complexities for companies.

Indeed, a recent Avanade survey found that a majority of C-level executives are grappling with ethical issues stemming from the use of smart technologies in the workplace. Companies face the same digital ethics dilemma with customer data.

For example, insurers are now using telematics devices to track consumer driving habits. While this might be a good idea for rewarding safe drivers with a premium discount, are the consumers aware who owns the data being produced by the car? And how comfortable would consumers be having the insurers use the telematics device as a trigger to automatically call emergency services in the event of an accident?

During 2017, it will become an imperative for organisations to educate employees about the ethical implications of digital technologies. Organisations should also mandate that ethics be part of a design thinking approach, and implement a framework to ensure that intelligent systems continue to augment and improve human actions and decisions – without risking the trust and expectations of customer and employees.

* Sarah Adam-Gedge is managing director of Avanade Australia



