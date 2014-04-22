Three Stunning Photos Of The Royal Couple, Will And Kate, At Uluru In Australia's Red Heart

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reached the heart of Australia today, visiting spectacular Uluru.

They posed for photographs in front of the monolith for pictures similar to shots taken of Prince Charles and Princess Diana at the same spot in 1983.

Three subtly different photos capture different moments between the couple, from an intimate exchange of words to a more rigid tourist picture.

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

Prince George didn’t come on this leg of the trip, staying with his nanny in Canberra.

