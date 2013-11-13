Here's The Painting That Just Sold For $US142.4 Million -- The Most Anyone Has Ever Paid For Art At Auction

A record breaking moment in the art world.

From NYT:

For at least 10 minutes Christie’s overflowing salesroom watched in rapt attention as a 1969 triptych by Francis Bacon sold for $US142.4 million, described as the highest price ever paid for an artwork at auction.

There were apparently 7 bidders going for it, both in the room and by phone.

Here’s another view of the triptych, a 1969 work titled “Three Studies of Lucian Freud”:

The previous record holder for most valuable work of art sold at auction was Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” which reportedly sold to financier Leon Black for $US120 million at a Sotheby’s auction in May.

In addition to the Bacon record, Jeff Koons’ sculpture “Balloon Dog (Orange)” sold this evening for $US58.4 million, making it the most expensive work of art ever sold by a living artist, according to the auction house.

