Eleven Staffers Axed At Entertainment Weekly

Update: Total cuts now at 11, including four on the editorial side and 7 on the business side.

Earlier: Three employees have lost their jobs on Entertainment Weekly’s editorial side, a source close to the magazine says.

Two of the laid-off staffers were based at the magazine’s Los Angeles bureau, says the source.

The cuts came as part of the mass layoffs happening now as a result of parent publisher Time Inc’s strategy to slash $100 millon in costs by year’s end.

