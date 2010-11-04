Three Soros-Backed Campaigns Went Down In Smoke Last Night IN ADDITION TO The Democratic Party

Billionaire investor George Soros, who’s known as the Democrat’s biggest backer, had a bad Tuesday night.



But it wasn’t just losing the House. (Actually, he had been predicting a Republican landslide for weeks.)

Soros also donated at least $1 million toward the campaign to legalise marijuana in California — which failed.

He also funded the Secretary of State Project — which failed — according to Mark Hemingway at Washington Examiner. This attempt to elect secretaries of state willing to impose Democrat-friendly election law failed as Republican candidates won 17 of 26 races.

Additionally, he gave money to a campaign to end a redistricting commission in California — which failed.

