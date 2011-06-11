BUSTED! Spanish Police Arrest Three Sony Hackers

This isn’t the hacker arrested in Spain.

Authorities in Spain have arrested three hackers for breaking into Sony’s PlayStation Network.The police say the three suspects are members of the hacker group Anonymous that claimed responsibility for the attack.



The unnamed hackers are also accused of attacking several Spanish banks and government websites in several other countries.

