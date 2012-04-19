Three Of The 11 Secret Service Members Are OUT Because Of The Prostitution Scandal

Photo: kait jarbeau is in love with you, Flickr

UPDATE: The Secret Service has confirmed that three of the 11 members involved in the ongoing prostitution scandal are out of the agency. One was allowed to retire, a second was removed “for cause,” and the third resigned.The Secret Service said the remaining eight employees also involved remain on administrative leave, and that their security clearances are still suspended.



CBS’ Norah O’Donnell was the first to report.

“Since these allegations were first reported, the Secret Service has actively pursued this investigation, and has acted to ensure that appropriate disciplinary action is effected,” Paul Morrissey, the Secret Service’s assistant director, said in a statement. “We demand that all of our employees adhere to the highest professional and ethical standards and are committed to a full review of this matter.”

Morrissey said the investigation includes polygraph tests, interviews with the 11 individuals and witness interviews.

This comes amid the newest revelations from one of the Colombian escorts involved, who spoke to the New York Times today.

UPDATE 2: CNN’s Jessica Yellin heard from a source that the fired Secret Service supervisor plans to sue. So this will be interesting now.

