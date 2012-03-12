Three Reasons Why You Should Seriously Consider Seeing 'John Carter'

Disney’s John Carter flopped tremendously over the weekend due in part due to a bungled marketing campaign.



The trailer was criticised for looking like an utterly generic science fiction movie.

Even I, a sci-fi fan, had zero interest in seeing the film until I happened upon a few facts that were left out of the trailer.

1. The movie is based on an important work of science fiction. Published in 1917, A Princess Of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs was cited as a major influence by Ray Bradbury, Arthur C. Clark and Carl Sagan.

2. The script was co-written by literary phenom Michael Chabon, author of The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay.

3. The movie was directed by Andrew Stanton, the guy who wrote Toy Story and directed Finding Nemo and Wall-E, some of the most highly acclaimed crossover hits of our time.

These facts convinced me to see the movie, and sure enough I was impressed. John Carter has gravitas, a good story and incredible CGI.

But the only thing that can save it now is word of mouth. Otherwise Disney is looking at a writedown of $100 million to $165 million.

Don’t miss: 15 Other Huge Flops >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.