Three Reasons Pinterest Is Great, According To David Pogue

Pinterest is so hot that even New York Times gadget god David Pogue is talking about it.



He likes it, and has three reasons for why it’s been so successful:

1. “It’s pure, uncluttered and non-blinky. There are no ads, scrolling columns or pop-up anything.”

2. Unlike Twitter or Facebook, it’s not about “broadcasting.” It’s all about creating a scrapbook for yourself. Says Pogue, “You create Pinterest boards for your own use, your own memory-jogging, your own inspiration. If other people find joy or use from what you’ve put together, great — but you can get tremendous mileage from Pinterest even without a following, which you can’t say about other social sites.”

3. “Pinterest gives you a break from the usual goal of social sites: self-absorption, self-documenting and self-promotion. As a Huffington Post post put it recently, Facebook and Twitter posts tend to “come with the silent subtext, ‘Here’s how great I am.’ On Pinterest, the tone seems to be ‘Wouldn’t this be great?'”

