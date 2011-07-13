The Most Bullish Thing You'll Read All Day About Italy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

From Credit Suisse’s Andrew Garthwaite, three reasons why Italy is different than the other PIIGS:

Net foreign debt is only 21% of GDP, compared to 80-110% elsewhere in the periphery.

Accoriding to IMF data, Italy is actually running a primary surplus (a surplus if you exclude interest payments.

The country has a low loan-to-deposit ratio, and doesn’t rely much on ECB for funding.

Three smaller reasons Garthwaite is sanguine on Italy: It never had a housing bubble, its trade deficit is a relatively small 2.7% GDP, and the average length of its maturities (7 years) is one of the longest in Europe.



Now for why Italy is in such a mess, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.