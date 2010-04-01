Three Potential Explanations For The Continued Fall In US Savings Rate

The last bit is something I got from a reader at Seeking Alpha. It is an interesting theory. He says:

Ed, The recent boost to retail sales could have come from a surge in Strategic Defaults. A recent article by Old Trader documented that for every foreclosed house on the market another 5-6 houses are in strategic default. Assuming their mortgage was the single largest expense in their budget, they suddenly have a lot more spendable money. That additional spending money could account for both the recent drop in credit care delinquencies as well as a recent uptick in retail sales.

His thoughts certainly dovetail with the increase in retail sales. Moreover, his contention that retail sales increase when defaulting on a mortgage and relieving the debt stress of the greatest expense a household has.

You can read my post 'Strategic default: In come the waves again' for more on strategic defaults. But, the long and short of it is that house prices have not reverted to mean. They are still well above their trend line and the rise in consumer price inflation. It makes sense for people, years after a large decline in prices has begun, to default, knowing that they can save by renting for much less.

I believe strategic defaults will increase as Alt-A and prime loans reset. However, this raises the prospect that banks will start pursuing recourse on these loans. My recent post 'Do non-recourse loans become recourse in the new mortgage plan?' elicited some interesting comments by readers following the strategic default situation.

Tom Lindmark, who writes the blog But Then What, said:

Since mortgages are governed by state law, I don't think that it is possible to make a blanket statement as to whether they may or may not be subject to deficiency judgments in the event of modification. I've had several conversations with attorneys over the statutes in

Arizona on various occasions and the bottom line has always been to forget about trying to recover anything over and above the value of the property if you're foreclosing on residential real estate. Here's a link (http://www.sackstierney.com/articles/antidefici…) to a decent article on the Arizona statutes. Notice how a simple concept gets really complicated really fast. You may note that the article implies that a refinance may not enjoy anti-deficiency protection. It fails to reference an Arizona court decision that many feel extends protection to refinance transactions. I don't have that link readily available but if I can find it again I will send it to you. I think that the bottom line on this one is that the banks probably don't want any part of jumping through the hoops that would be required to obtain deficiency judgments. Putting aside the bad publicity, the expense and complexity of trying to wring blood out of very dry stones probably isn't worth it.

Another reader challenged the concept that banks will not pursue strategic defaulters, writing:

In Florida they can come after all loans even 1st mortgages and they have started doing so on some shocked people and some were even short sells where a professional didn't verify there was no recourse for the banks for the difference. Probably, rumour in Florida is that the banks are starting to look at the person's credit report besides the foreclosure and their job listed to see if they are a good target to collect something on. Wouldn't be surprised if they start selling the ones that don't look as good to collection firms. http://www.housingwire.com/2010/01/28/lenders-p…

'When John King stopped making payments on his home in Coral Gables, Florida, two years ago, he assumed the foreclosure ended his mortgage contract, he said. Last month, a Miami-Dade County court gave collectors permission to pursue him for $44,000 stemming from the default. King is among a rising number of borrowers who are learning that they can be on the hook for years after losing their homes. Amid a crisis that stripped $6.4 trillion, or 28 per cent, from the value of U.S. residential real estate since the 2006 peak, lenders are exercising their rights to pursue unpaid mortgage balances. To get their money, they can seize wages, tap bank accounts and put liens on other assets held by debtors.'

The bottom line in this for me is that, to the degree strategic defaults are increasing retail sales, this is unsustainable. Eventually, banks will take every recourse they can to pursue these defaulters because the losses from these loans is going to mount.