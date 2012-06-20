Three Pieces Of Automotive TV History Can Now Be Yours

Photo: Collector Car Ads via flickr

Top Gear is known for taking regular rides and making some truly amazing cars on a very limited budget.Now, cars from the United States’ version of the popular show are for sale to the general public.



According to Hooniverse, cars that were recently used for filming the program are now for sale on Craigslist.

The original ad has been removed, but Hooniverse was able to get a copy of one of the ads:

1992 Subaru SVX LS-L 141k miles, leather seats, suede interior, power driver’s seat. Suede dash and door panels. Automatic, AWD, good running and driving 3.3L flat 6. Touring package is rare- includes leather wheel, speed sensitive steering. Great overall condition. Just installed 4 new tires, and new radiator. *The sale of this vehicle will be documented on a popular cable TV automotive show call 323-785-8602 for more information

The popular automotive show is Top Gear. The car absolutely has to be sold today, June 19, 2012. So, if you are in Southern California and need a Subaru SVX, Cadillac Allante, or Merkur XR4Ti, track down the Top Gear guys and you can have one with some History Channel provenance today.

