A plane crashed in a Utah neighbourhood, killing three people and setting a woman on fire in her home

A plane crashed in a Utah neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon,Fox 13 reported.

Six people were on board the Piper PA-32 plane. Three people died as a result of the crash including the pilot, a woman, and a 9-month-old baby girl.

The other three passengers were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The woman who was home when the plane crashed into it is in critical condition.

Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported the Piper PA-32 plane took off from South Valley Regional Airport and crashed around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in West Jordan, Utah. In the midst of the crash one home was destroyed and two others were damaged, the report said.

Six people were on board, but the crash resulted in three fatalities, according to Fox 13.

The male pilot and two passengers; a woman and a 9-month-old girl died in the crash, the report said.

According to the report, the other three passengers include “a woman who is in critical condition, a two-year-old in stable condition, and a 12-year old who was injured but released” from the hospital.

Another woman is also in critical condition. She was in her home when the plane crashed into it, the report says.

Witnesses and neighbours saw the incident occur. One told Fox 13 he saw the woman on fire in her home and tried to help her.

#Planecrash in our culdisac 2 houses down from me in West Jordan, Utah about an hour or so ago. Scariest experience in our lives! So sad for those passed away! pic.twitter.com/Wrk95Yx3lF — Em (@UtahgirlEm) July 25, 2020

“It was just engulfed in flames. It was just done,” Larry Jones told the outlet. “The lady that lived in the house, you heard her screaming.”

According to the report, the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

