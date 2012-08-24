REPORT: EMPIRE STATE SHOOTING VICTIM HAD ORDER OF PROTECTION AGAINST ALLEGED GUNMAN

Photo: @Photog4NY/Twitter

Multiple people have been shot outside of the Empire State Building, according to reports.FDNY has confirmed to Business Insider that 11 people have been shot or injured. Of those 11, five have minor injuries and four have non-urgent injuries.



Two, including the gunman, are dead.

The shooting was allegedly the result of a fight between co-workers, The New York Post reported.

A relative confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that the victim was 41-year-old Steven Ercolino.

Ercolino worked as a vice president of sales at Hazan Import Corp, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Police Commissioner Ray Kelly identified the shooter as Jeffrey Johnson, a former designer of women’s accessories for Hazan Imports.

Hazan Imports refused to comment about Johnson when contacted by Business Insider.

“He was an incredible family man, loved his family,” Ercolino’s sister-in-law Andrea told the Journal about the victim.

A former coworker told Women’s Wear Daily Ercolino was “a great salesman who knew his craft,” adding “customers loved him.”

Ercolino at one point had an order of protection against Johnson, the New York Times tweeted, citing Ercolino’s co-worker.

NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in a press conference a man who had been fired from his job about a year ago began shooting near the Empire State Building.

NY Scanner, an unofficial Twitter account that reports on crimes in the city, tweeted the suspect was fired from his job some time prior to the shooting.

Johnson blamed Ercolino for his firing, The New York Times tweeted, adding Johnson felt Ercolino “didn’t sell Johnson’s T-shirts hard enough.”

“This is a terrible tragedy,” Bloomberg said, adding that a number of civilians helped police contain the situation.

Police Commissioner Ray Kelly said police “trapped and killed” Johnson at 10 West 33rd St.

[PRE PLACEHOLDER #0]

<strong>Watch: Empire State Building Shooting Report<br /></strong>

Anika Basu, 23, was on the M34 bus and stopped at a stoplight in front of the Empire State Building when gunfire erupted this morning.

“We all heard like a ton of gunshots go off and looked to the left,” she exclusively told Business Insider.

Basu said she saw three people fall on the sidewalk on the side of the building. She didn’t see the shooter.

“There was three people down, there was mass chaos,” she said, adding that Fifth Avenue is “completely out of control.”

Of those three victims, Basu said one was one of the men who sells tourists passes to go to the top of the building.

“We didn’t see the shooter, we didn’t see anyone, we just saw the victims,” she said.

Twitter user @mr_mookie has tweeted a picture of one of the victims. Warning, it’s graphic.

Basu eventually got off the bus and walked out of the area, saying she was nervous she might also get shot.

Business Insider’s Julia LaRoche is on the scene. She has tweeted this picture of the bystander who was shot. Warning, it’s graphic.

A doorman told LaRoche the bystander who was shot was a “really nice” person who always said hello. He worked in the area.

Aliyah Imam told Fox 5 News that a woman standing next to her fell the ground outside the Empire State Building.

The gunman was “shooting indiscriminately at people,” Imam said (via CBS News.)

An eyewitness told WNBC that people were shot in “two different locations on two different blocks of Fifth Avenue near Empire State Building,” Keys tweeted.

Sarah Maslin Nir, a reporter for The New York Times’, tweeted that she spoke with one of the victim’s brothers. The man, who was shot, was a tourist guide who was working on the street near the Empire State Building. He was also in college, according to Nir.

An eyewitness tweeted this picture of FDNY responding to the scene.

The Empire State Building is one of the most famous skyscrapers in the world, and one of New York City’s best-known tourist attractions. Each year, about 4 million people visit the building’s two observation decks. At more than 1,453 feet tall, the landmark building reaches more than a quarter-mile into the sky.

Additional reporting by Michael Kelley, Eric Platt, and Julia LaRoche.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.