Three people have died in suspicious factory fire in Melbourne

Brett Hemmings/ Getty Images

Three people have died in a suspicious fire that broke out in an abandoned factory in Melbourne overnight.

Authorities were called to the fire on Ballarat Road, Footscray, around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze shortly after midnight.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and an arson team is investigating the incident.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the fire or with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Google Maps

