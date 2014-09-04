Grave Fears Are Held For 3 People Missing After An Explosion And Fire In A Suburban Sydney Convenience Store

A mother and her child are among three people unaccounted for after a convenience store exploded into flames in the inner-western Sydney suburb of Rozelle, this morning.

Three people were injured in the incident, which occurred on Darling Street around 4am. It’s believed a 1-year-old boy, his 31-year-old mother and a 30-year-old man are missing. They were living in apartments above the shop.

A shop employee was found by fire crews under an overturned refrigeration unit and is in hospital with serious head and leg injuries. Two men from suffered minor injuries from exploding glass. They were also taken to hospital.

It’s not known if the missing three were in the building at the time. Concerns about the structural safety of the building have delayed a search.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the explosion and will review CCTV footage. They are treating the fire as suspicious after a car was seen speeding away from the area.

Authorities now hold grave fears for the trio. There have been no signs of life in the 9 hours since the explosion and a concrete slab collapsed above the store collapsed in the wake of the incident.

Motorists are warned to avoid the area as a large section of Darling Street remains closed.

