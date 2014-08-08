Three People Are Dead After A BP Petrol Tanker Accident, BP Recalls Its Entire Australian Fleet

BP is closing an Australian refinery (Photo: Getty)

The trailer of a BP petrol tanker detached, veering into oncoming traffic in south of Wodonga, Victoria, yesterday killing three people including a child.

Andy Holmes, President BP Australia has released a statement saying he was deeply saddened by the events and that the thoughts of BP are with the families of those who have lost their lives.

Authorities are investigating the incident and BP has recalled around 42 BP and contractor vehicles nationwide as a matter of precaution.

“While the precise cause of this tragic incident may not be known for some time,” Holmes said. “It is essential we do all that we can to understand how this occurred and to ensure that it cannot happen again.”

Here are photos from the BP accident and roads authorities inspecting the tanker.

BP recalls its Victorian truck fleet after a tanker was involved in a triple fatality http://t.co/M4yeCcHp8F pic.twitter.com/SOsuQYaBhS — ABC News Melbourne (@abcnewsMelb) August 7, 2014

BP fuel tankers being inspected by @VicRoads after triple fatal crash near Wodonga yesterday @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/KZWr9TcQGy — Jayde Vincent (@JaydeVincent) August 7, 2014

Read more here.

