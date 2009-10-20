FX Market Dying To See These Currency Pairs Hit Parity

Currency markets have been anything but boring lately. Most recently, three currency pairs are approaching parity, which could present opportunities for traders around the psychological 1.00 mark. Something tells us that all three of these examples are likely to break 1.00, though obviously everyone should make their own assessment.



1) Pound/Euro: The financial crisis has surely blown the sheen off of the sterling. We could be hitting parity in the not too distant future.

2) U.S. Dollar/Canadian Dollar: What a move we’ve seen for the 51st state’s currency. Canada jokes will be twice as lame should we break 1.00.

3) USD/Swiss Franc: Just about to hit parity. Traders can have a field day around the 1.00 mark already.

