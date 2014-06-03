Three Of Australia's Best Known Businessmen Are Looking To Buy Sydney's Entertainment Quarter For $75 Million

John Singleton. Image: Mark Dadswell/Getty.

Gerry Harvey, John Singleton and venture capitalist Mark Carnegie are teaming up to buy Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park, making a bid of about $75 million.

The Australian reports the three mates are negotiating a deal for the 11 hectare site that includes retail outlets and movie theatres.

The Entertainment Quarter is currently owned by two real estate trusts, CFS Retail Property Trust Group and the wholesale CFSGAM Property Retail Partnership, both run by Colonial First State.

Also looking to snap up the precinct is one other unknown bidder.

It’s not the first property deal the three have worked together on, in the past buying pubs around Australia.

