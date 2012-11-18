There May Be A Serial Killer On The Loose Targeting Brooklyn's Middle Eastern Merchants

Three murders spanning four months have all been tied to the murder weapon: a .22 calibre pistol. This is according to police statement reported by the New York Times Colin Moynihan.



From Moynihan’s report:

All three victims were older men, ranging in age from the late 50s to the late 70s. All three were also of Middle Eastern origin. The first, Mohamed Gebeli, 65, was born in Egypt. So was the second, Isaac Kadare, 59. Police officials said they thought that Mr. Rahmatollah was originally from Iran.

The first victim, Gebelli, was shot at Brooklyn’s Valentino Fashion in July. The second was stabbed then shot at Brooklyn’s Amazing 99 Cent and Up Deals in August. The third, Rahmatollah, was killed Friday at She She Boutique.

Read more at NYTimes.com.

SEE ALSO: What Notorious Killers Looked Like As Kids >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.