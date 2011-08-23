Three Nintendo Franchises (Probably) On The Chopping Block

One of Nintendo’s keys to success is the ability to recycle franchises on a semi regular basis, much to the delight of fans around the world used to seeing the likes of Mario, Kirby and Link.



Some beloved IPs, though, may not be so lucky.

Certainly, the thought of Nintendo killing a franchise seems absurd. Almost every game, no matter how obscure, receives a sequel of some sort. Granted, it may take 20 years, but the publisher often rewards its most patient fans.

On the flip side, there’s reason to believe the following franchises are in jeopardy.

Star Fox

After tinkering (more like messing) with the franchise the past 10 years, Nintendo will finally return Star Fox to its flying roots in the upcoming Star Fox 64 3D for 3DS, releasing September 9.

Thing is, this may be the last time you see Fox McCloud and friends, depending on how the game performs at retail. Nintendo’s own Shigeru Miyamoto said as much in a recent interview, where the legendary game designer pleaded with fans to buy this title so that Star Fox could be reborn.

With this in mind, be sure to pick up a copy of Star Fox 64 3D. We’d hate to see Nintendo squash the series.

Kid Icarus

If Nintendo truly believed in Kid Icarus’ potential, the company would have released at least one more sequel following the 1991 Game Boy adventure, Of Myths and Monsters. Instead, hero Pit fell into obscurity, finally reappearing in 2008’s Super Smash Bros. Brawl for the Wii.

Now there’s Kid Icarus: Uprising, slated to hit 3DS in the coming months, and we can’t help but feel this is Pit’s audition. If the game sells, we’ll see the winged boy fly again. If it bombs, don’t expect to see another entry in the foreseeable future, if at all.

Pikmin

A little more than a year ago, Miyamoto confessed that Nintendo was working on another Pikmin. Since that announcement, Mario and Co. have remained mysteriously silent on Captain Olimar’s newest adventure. Heck, even saying that he’ll be in the game is a grand assumption at this point. We don’t even know which platform the company intends to release this title on. Could be 3DS, Wii U or even the Wii, for that matter.

Our guess? Nintendo has at least one more Pikmin left, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the published canned the franchise altogether.

With this in mind, Pikmin has yet to go portable. Now would be a great time.

