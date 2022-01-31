Partygate report reveals which events are under police probe – and three gatherings we’d never heard of

Boris Johnson gives a press conference at 10 Downing Street on December 8, 2021. Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sue Gray’s report has revealed three new parties held to mark the departure of No 10 staff.

Including these unknown events, the police investigation comprises 12 events.

The update also confirmed that a party held as Dominic Cummings left No 10 is being probed.

Three further lockdown-breaching gatherings have been uncovered by Sue Gray’s inquiry into Westminster parties held during pandemic restrictions, all three of which are now the subject of a police investigation.

A party, reportedly held in the Downing Street flat by Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie and friends to celebrate the departure of Dominic Cummings, is also included in the police probe.

An update into Gray’s investigation, published Monday afternoon, revealed the following three gatherings previously not reported by the media:

18 June 2020: a gathering in the Cabinet Office on the departure of a No 10 private secretary

17 December 2020: a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a No 10 official

14 January 2021: a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of two No 10 private secretaries

The identity of the individuals for whom the parties were held to mark their departure is not known, nor has Gray published the details of attendees or further information on the nature of the gatherings.

However all three gatherings are now under investigation by the Metropolitan Police following information provided by Gray’s investigation team.

It was previously believed that only eight events were under police investigation, but the full list of 12 is:

20 May 2020: the “BYOB” gathering in the garden of No 10 Downing Street, organised by Martin Reynolds

18 June 2020: a gathering to mark the departure of a No 10 private secretary

19 June 2020: a birthday party for Boris Johnson in the Cabinet room, believed to be attended by his wife, Carrie Johnson, No 10 staff, the Chancellor, and Johnson’s interior designer Lulu Lytle

13 November 2020: one gathering in the No 10 Downing Street flat, reported by the Mail on Sunday as a “Winner Takes It All” victory party to mark the departure of Dominic Cummings, held by friends of Carrie Johnson.

13 November 2020: a gathering in No 10 Downing Street to mark the departure of a special adviser, reported to be a leaving speech given by Johnson for Lee Cain, his former director of communications

17 December 2020: a gathering in the Cabinet office to hold an online Christmas quiz in Cabinet Secretary Simon Case’s private office

17 December 2020: a gathering in the Cabinet Office on the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official, Kate Josephs

17 December 2020: a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a No 10 official

18 December 2020: the “cheese and wine” gathering ahead of the Christmas break

14 January 2021: a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of two No 10 private secretaries

16 April 2021: two separate gatherings in No 10 Downing Street to mark the departure of James Slack and a photographer, which later reportedly merged into one gathering.