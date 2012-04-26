Check Out These 3 New Amazing Images From 'The Dark Knight Rises'

While the rest of the web is salivating over new “Dark Knight Rises” footage shown at CinemaCon yesterday, we have three new promos for the film.



The images popped up on a few forums and sites including comingsoon.net. that were reportedly released by Warner Bros. yesterday.

The first image seems reminiscent of Christopher Nolan‘s previous “Inception” posters. The best is the full-on action sequence with Bane.

The caped crusader returns to the screen July 20.

If you can’t wait until then, the third trailer for the film will premiere ahead of “The Avengers” May 4.

Photo: Warner Bros. / Comingsoon.net

Photo: Warner Bros. / Comingsoon.net

Photo: Warner Bros. / Comingsoon.net

Bruce Wayne is one of the richest billionaire playboys. See where he ranks among the 15 wealthiest fictional characters>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.