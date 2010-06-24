Three New Disney IMAX Movies Coming To A Theatre Near You

IMAX and Walt Disney Studios will release three new 3D picures to IMAX theatres in 2011, according to theflyonthewall.com.



The titles are:

“Mars Needs mums, starring Seth Green and Joan Cusack, slated for release on March 11, 2011 and executive produced by Robert Zemeckis; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, starring Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz, slated for release on May 20, 2011 and Cars 2, slated for release on June 25, 2011,” the site reports.

