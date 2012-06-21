Three NATO Protestors Are The First To Be Charged Under Illinois' Post-9/11 Terrorism Law

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Cook County prosecutors invoked Illinois’ never-before-used anti-terrorism statute to charge three NATO protestors with planning an assault on Obama campaign headquarters.Brian Church, Jared Chase, and Brent Vincent Betterly were arrested on terrorism charges after protesting the NATO summit recently held in Chicago, the Associated Press reported Wednesday morning.



Lawyers for the men are criticising the state’s anti-terrorism statute, saying it’s too all-encompassing and ill-defined, according to the AP.

Even the charges against the men themselves were shrouded in secrecy, as prosecutors initially refused to disclose the indictment to the defence attorneys, the AP reported.

defence attorneys, who were able to get a copy of the indictment from the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office, claimed state’s attorneys said they’d only release the indictment at a July 2 arraignment.

The three men plan to plead not guilty at their arraignment, according to the AP.

