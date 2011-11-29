NO WAY! Three Money Managers In Connecticut Just Won The $254 Million Powerball Jackpot

Photo: Dan Primack

Three asset managers from Belpointe Asset Management in Greenwich, Connecticut have won the $254 million Powerball Jackpot. [via CNBC]The lucky winners are Gregg Skidmore, Brandon Lacoff and Tim Davidson from Putnam Avenue Family Trust, which they formed after Davidson purchased the winning ticket, the Associated Press reported.



Dan Primack Tweeted a picture of the winners.

The winning ticket was purchased for just $1, the report said. The winning numbers were 12-14-34-39-46, Powerball 36.

After taxes, the trio will take home around $104 million, the report said.

It’s the largest jackpot in Connecticut for Powerball, according to AP.

The asset managers told the Associated Press that they plan to give some of the money to charity.

Here’s a video from the press conference. [via AP]

