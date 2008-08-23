Three More Web 2.0 Expo Passes Up For Grabs

SAI has three free passes (worth $1,095 each!) to the the Web 2.0 Conference in New York on September 16-19, where our own Henry Blodget will be moderating a panel called “Cashing Out: When, How, and How Much.” This is a hot event, folks.



Want to go, on us? Here’s how:

Register for a Silicon Alley Insider account, and leave us your email address (we need this to get you your pass!). We’ll never sell your information to any third party. And having an SAI account gives you your own URL for all your comments on our site as well as new features we’ll introduce in the months ahead. Leave a comment on this page, telling us you want in. You can enter as many times as you like. At 5:00pm ET time on Wednesday, September 3, we’ll close comments on this post and use our handy random-number generator to pick a winner. It’s that easy.

Congratulations to SAI commenter daniaamazee, winner of our previous Web 2.0 Expo pass giveaway.

But even if you don’t win, you can at least get $100 off your Web 2.0 Expo registration with code “webny08bm7.” See you at the Expo!

