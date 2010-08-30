The Normals Still Think Foursquare Is Weird – But They're Using It

Photo: theqspeaks

In late May, I went to the beach for a weekend with a bunch of friends from outside the tech industry.After, we published a post called “This Just In From The Normals.” In it, I wrote that not a single one of my friends were Foursquare users.



I hung out with the same crew over this past weekend. Boy have things changed in three months.

Everybody still thinks Foursquare is kind of weird, but we couldn’t stop at a restaurant or golf course or bar without everyone pulling out their Droid or iPhone and using the app to “check-in.”

Nobody used Facebook Places.

(The only guy who didn’t use Foursquare was also the only guy with a BlackBerry and not an Android phone or iPhone. He hates his phone, which has to carry because of work.)

