Three models made a must-watch video that's blowing up on Facebook with over 200 million views and counting

Australian comedy group SketchShe’s “

Bohemian Carsody” video raked in over 20 million views on YouTube, and now the trio of models slash stand up comics have returned with a new hit.

Their latest video, “Mime Through Time,” features the three girls decked up in period-style outfits as they sing songs from throughout the past 75 years.

They belt out tunes by everyone from Britney Spears to the Beatles, and even strip down naked for their final act.



The video has already proved a smash hit. It currently has over 19 million views on YouTube and hundreds of millions more on Facebook.

It’s an impressive feat considering the three women only joined forces in December. Shae-Lee Shackleford,28, Lana Kington, 25, Madison Lloyd,27, are all members of the same modelling agency and became fast friends.

They decided to get together and film the hilarious videos in Shackleford’s father’s driveway and had no idea the enormous attention they would receive.

‘The fact that we’ve had people writing to us from around the world… I don’t think there’s been a country or continent that hasn’t reached out and written to us to say they loved it,” Shackleford tells the Daily Mail.

However, despite international attention and a Los Angeles press tour, their filming methods are still very DIY. “The first time we had a bra in the car so we taped the iPhone to it and propped it up that way, but this time we upgraded to a block of wood, but it’s still very dodgy,” Shackleford says.

