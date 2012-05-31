Three Mobile Video Trends To Watch

Video publishing platform Ooyala recently published its Q1 2012 state of online video report. The company powers videos for more than 1,000 online publishers, and collects anonymized viewing data from more than 200 million unique users per month. So it’s got a pretty good grasp on the state of online video.



Here are several important trends the report points out.

Longer videos. Viewers are watching longer videos on all devices, but especially on mobile devices. Long-form content, which they define as more than 10 minutes long, now accounts for 41 per cent and 46 of time watched on smartphones and tablets, respectively.

Photo: Ooyala

Likewise, time watched per video video play increased 37 per cent and 58 per cent in the first quarter on smartphones and tablets, respectively:

Photo: Ooyala

Huge growth in mobile video share. Mobile video gained a huge share of overall time spent watching videos in the first quarter. Smartphones gained 41 per cent, while tablets grew 32 per cent.

Photo: Ooyala

Tablets’ share of overall time spent watching videos spikes after 6 p.m., as people get home from work and begin using tablets:

Photo: Ooyala

Smartphones’ share of overall time spent watching video also rises in the mornings and evenings, but the increase is less dramatic than tablets. Ooyala believes mobile video is not eating into traditional television, but consumers are using them as second (or third) screens.

(Note: Ooyala uses mobile to mean smartphones.)

Photo: Ooyala

High engagement on tablets. Tablets have a very high level of engagement (defined as percentage of viewers who finish 75 per cent of the video). For long-form content, 30 per cent of tablets viewers were engaged, just below connected TV viewers at 34 per cent:

Photo: Ooyala

