Three Mobile Apps That Will Make You A Better Tourist

We’re often tourists. You know, looking for a new place to visit.Sometimes we’re looking for a new attraction to visit.



Sometimes we’re looking for a new place to eat.

Sometimes we’re looking to take a new road trip.

Here’s three apps you should try to be a better tourist:

1. MyCityWay. Has a series of apps that show you a ton of stuff about many cities. Here’s a video where the founder shows you NYCWay.

2. Zagat. The world’s best travel guides now has mobile apps on several platforms. Here co-founder Nina Zagat and head of mobile, Brian Charles, show you around.

3. TripTrace. This is a new startup that helps you plan your travel. Gives you “books” where you can clip, budget, schedule, and capture your trip. CEO Michael Rubin introduces his new company and service to you.

MyCityWay mobile travel guides to cities:



Zagat’s mobile restaurant guides:



TripTrace Video:



