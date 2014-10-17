Three Men Will Face Court Today After Being Charged With Alleged Kidnapping At Liverpool Yesterday

Google Maps: Corner of George St and Moore St, Liverpool

Three men will face Liverpool Local Court today after being charged with alleged kidnapping in Liverpool yesterday.

The men aged 36, 40 and 45 were refused bail after a four-hour stand off with police at a brothel on George St in Liverpool yesterday.

Police were called to the premises at 8.30am, following reports that a number of men had entered the premises armed with a handgun.

Officers shut down access to the street and set up a perimeter around the building as personnel from the Tactical Operations Unit and negotiators attended the scene.

Two men, 40 and 36, were arrested at the scene and taken to Liverpool Police Station for further questioning, while the 45-year-old male was arrested later.

Two men and two women who were in the building during the incident were freed by police.

No one was injured.

