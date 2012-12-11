3 MEN ARRESTED OVER LIBOR MANIPULATION

Three men have been arrested in the UK over the LIBOR manipulation scandal that broke earlier this year.



Here’s the full release from the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office:

Today the Serious Fraud Office, with the assistance of the City of London Police, executed search warrants at three residential premises in Surrey (1) and Essex (2). Three men, aged 33, 41 and 47, have been arrested and taken to a London police station for interview in connection with the investigation into the manipulation of LIBOR. The men are all British nationals currently living in the United Kingdom.

Bloomberg News’ Lindsay Fortado is reporting that former Citigroup trader Thomas Hayes, who was let go by the bank in 2010, was one of the men arrested, according to sources familiar.

