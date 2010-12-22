Three Market Charts That Interest Us Right Now

The markets remain extremely quiet this morning, with nothing moving very far from unchanged. So let’s look at 3 charts catching our attention.



First, an old standby. The S&P priced in gold. It’s starting to show legs. Not massively or anything, but it’s definitely had a good month, and is way up from its summer lows.

Next, the S&P priced in copper. It’s now at an all-time low, a sign of just how hot the industrial metal is.

Finally, our friend cyclicals-to-staples, a nice sign of risk appetite.

