This 3-Man Chess Set Will Make Your Brain Hurt

Megan Willett

This is the 3 Man Chess set.

Why We Love It: Chess is already a game that requires immense skill in both strategy and forward-thinking, but this patented 3 Man Chess set takes it to the next level. 3 Man Chess has the same rules as conventional chess, but with the addition of a third person to make checkmates and threatening your opponents even more challenging.

It comes with three sets of plastic chess pieces with felt bottoms, as well as the multi-player board which can fold up when you’re through. 3 Man Chess also includes a detailed rule sheet, given that the first few games you play are bound to be confusing. You can find the rules and tutorial video on the original website as well.

3 Man Chess

Photo: 3 Man Chess

 

3 Man Chess

Photo: 3 Man Chess

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $49.95.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.