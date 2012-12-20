This 3-Man Chess Set Will Make Your Brain Hurt

This is the 3 Man Chess set.



Why We Love It: Chess is already a game that requires immense skill in both strategy and forward-thinking, but this patented 3 Man Chess set takes it to the next level. 3 Man Chess has the same rules as conventional chess, but with the addition of a third person to make checkmates and threatening your opponents even more challenging.

It comes with three sets of plastic chess pieces with felt bottoms, as well as the multi-player board which can fold up when you’re through. 3 Man Chess also includes a detailed rule sheet, given that the first few games you play are bound to be confusing. You can find the rules and tutorial video on the original website as well.

Photo: 3 Man Chess

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $49.95.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

