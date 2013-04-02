Three Low-Seeded Teams In The Final Four Is Surprisingly Common

This year’s Final Four is now set and while Louisville is favoured to win it all, once again low seeds are stealing the spotlight.This year’s semifinal matchups are so surprising, that only 47 of 8.15 million brackets at ESPN.com’s “Tournament Challenge” correctly picked this year’s Final Four.



In addition to Wichita State, a nine-seed, both Michigan and Syracuse were seeded fourth. This is the fourth time in the last 16 years that the Final Four will feature three teams seeded fourth or lower. And yet, this year’s Final Four is far from being the most surprising bracket in recent years.

If we add up the seeds for each of the Final Four teams, there were four tournament’s in the last 16 years that had higher cumulative seeds than this year’s quartet (18), including just two years ago when the four teams had a combined seeding of 26…

