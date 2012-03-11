Three Little Things That Can Help You Focus At Work

Photo: Flickr/Sybren A. Stüvel

Many people work eight-hour days, and it’s easy to get distracted and lose focus at some point. But if you find yourself unable to pay attention and losing out on prime working time, maybe you need to make a few changes. Here are a couple of tips:Drink water. Researchers at the University of Connecticut did a study on 25 healthy women and found that mild dehydration affects cognition. It affected the mood of the slightly dehydrated women, and they did worse than the control group on tasks that tested for things like concentration, learning, memory, and reasoning. Not drinking enough water can affect your energy level, mood, and concentration, so remember to drink up while you’re at work.



Exercise daily. Perhaps your lack of concentration can be due to feeling burned out by your job. Getting your daily dose of exercise is vital for your mental health and can help prevent burnout. A study in the Journal of Applied Psychology found that job burnout rate and depression were the greatest in those who did not exercise. In fact, the more the participants exercised, the lower the risk of facing work burnout.

Sniff the scent of rosemary. You may want to change your perfume to one that’s rosemary-infused. A study by the Northumbria University in the UK, published in the Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology journal, exposed participants to the scent of rosemary while they were performing tasks. Those with higher levels of a rosemary component in their blood performed faster and with more accuracy. Have a rosemary potpourri at your desk to sniff on occasion when you need to clear your mind.

This post originally appeared at SavvySugar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.