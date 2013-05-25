Here's The Menu For An 8-Course Dinner Inspired By 'Arrested Development'

“Arrested Development” fans have been gearing up for this weekend’s premiere of Season 4 on Netflix in all kinds of ways.



But one of the most creative homages will come from the kitchen of Three Letters, a Brooklyn, NY restaurant that’s offering an eight-course tasting menu featuring dishes inspired by gags from the sitcom.

Chef Pip Freeman even manages to make palatable versions of gross-out dishes from the show, like the “mayonegg” and “ham hot water,” according to the New York Daily News.

The $45-a-head event on May 26 is nearly sold out, but Freeman says he plans to do more pop culture-themed dinners in the future.

Here’s the menu … do you recall the episodes these dishes were inspired by?

CORN BALLS: Brown butter Corn Croquettes

HOT HAM WATER: Ham Consommé with Fried Country Ham, Asparagus, and Chive Oil

MAYONEGG: Eggs Mayonnaise in a Lettuce Cup, with Sorrel Gribiche

CHICKEN GENE PARMESAN WITH SPICY CLUB SAUCE: Chicken Confit, Parmigiano Incognito, with chilli-Horseradish-Tomato Sauce

CARL WEATHERS’ STEW, BABY: Chicken Bone Broth, a Potato, Carrots

IKE AND TINA TUNA, PLATE OR PLATTER: Seared Tuna, Sweet Sauce, Bitter Greens

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

FROZEN BANANA: Double Dipped, Double Nuts

