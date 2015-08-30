REPORT: Jeb Bush's campaign has lost three of its top fundraisers

Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s campaign had three fundraisers suddenly depart on Friday, Politico’s Alex Isenstadt and Marc Caputo report.

Kris Money, Trey McCarley, and Debbie Alexander, who were all based in Florida, are no longer with the Bush campaign, the report said. They are, however, still with Bush’s Right to Rise Super PAC.

Politico reports that there are different accounts of what happened.

The three fundraisers are said to have quit. One source claimed that there were some “personality problems” within the campaign.

Other sources told Politico the three were let go because they were no longer needed.

Bush is by the far the best-funding presidential candidate based on donations. Right to Rise PAC raised more than $US100 million in the first half of the year, and Bush’s campaign raised $US11.4 million in the first 16 days he was an official candidate.

Donald Trump, Bush’s rival for the GOP nomination who he has been feuding with, called attention to the Politico report on Twitter Saturday morning.

Wow, Jeb Bush just lost three of his top fundraisers – they quit!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2015

Bush spokesman Tim Miller told Politico that “Governor Bush has the widest and deepest fundraising operation of any candidate in the field. Ann Herberger — a longtime aide with more than two decades of experience in state and national politics — will continue to lead the operation in Florida with our team in Miami.”

